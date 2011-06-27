  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Santa Fe Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG34
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)637.2/548.7 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower226 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Package +$200
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Cargo Net +$55
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Cover/Screen +$190
First Aid Kit +$30
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.5 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room40.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$120
Roof Rack Crossbars +$315
Tow Hitch +$450
Bumper Applique +$75
Wheel Locks +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4079 lbs.
EPA interior volume146.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight5578 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.3 in.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1499 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Twilight Black
  • Lagoon Blue
  • Portofino Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
