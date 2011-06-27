2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LimitedLimited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $400 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 09/07/2021
- $400 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 09/07/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 09/07/2021
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 09/07/2021
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 09/07/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 09/07/2021
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/07/2021
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 48 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 1.9% 60 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 2.9% 72 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 1.9% 36 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 1.9% 24 08/03/2021 09/07/2021
