2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|584.1/531.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|32
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|226 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|630 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Cargo Cover/Screen
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4180 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5578 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1398 lbs.
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|147.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.9 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/65R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
