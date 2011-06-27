  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)584.1/531.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower226 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room40.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4180 lbs.
Gross weight5578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1398 lbs.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume147.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Silver
  • Magnetic Force
  • Cream White
  • Black Noir
  • Lagoon Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
