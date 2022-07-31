Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Palisade XRT Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Palisade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG19/27 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)357.2/507.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.8 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower291 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5,200 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,473 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length196.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.8 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume173.3 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity86.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight4,259 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,473 lbs.
Gross weight5,732 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Graphite
  • Abyss Black Pearl
  • Hyper White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear hip room57.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/50R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Option Code 01 +$0
Winter Package +$335
Cargo Package +$225
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
Cargo Block +$20
All Season Fitted Liners +$215
Carpeted Floor Mats +$215
Cargo Tray +$150
Cargo Cover/Screen +$190
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Bumper Applique +$75
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$315
Tow Hitch +$475
Mudguards +$120
Lifestyle Hitch +$350
