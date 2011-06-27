  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Palisade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/488.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Code 01yes
Cargo Package +$225
Winter Package +$335
In-Car Entertainment
12 total speakersyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Fitted Liners +$215
Carpeted Floor Mats +$215
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
Cargo Block +$20
Cargo Tray +$150
Cargo Cover/Screen +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch +$475
Wheel Locks +$65
Bumper Applique +$75
Mudguards +$120
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4231 lbs.
EPA interior volume173.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Length196.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1501 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.8 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sierra Burgundy
  • Rainforest
  • Hyper White
  • Steel Graphite
  • Abyss Black Pearl
  • Typhoon Silver
  • Moonlight Cloud
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Navy/Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
