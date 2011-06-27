  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,875
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Option Code 01yes
Winter Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,875
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,875
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,875
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
8-Passenger Bench Seatingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,875
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,875
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Maximum cargo capacity86.4 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5871 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload1484 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Graphite
  • Lagoon Silver
  • Becketts Black
  • Rainforest
  • Hyper White
  • Moonlight Cloud
  • Sierra Burgundy
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Light Beige, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,875
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,875
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

