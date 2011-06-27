  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Palisade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,825
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,825
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Option Code 01yes
Winter Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,825
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,825
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,825
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Cargo Cover/Screenyes
First Aid Kityes
All Season Fitted Linersyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,825
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,825
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room42.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Maximum cargo capacity86.4 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5871 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload1484 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Cloud
  • Rainforest
  • Sierra Burgundy
  • Lagoon Silver
  • Steel Graphite
  • Hyper White
  • Cream White
  • Becketts Black
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,825
245/50R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,825
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,825
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

