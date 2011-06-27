  1. Home
2022 Hyundai NEXO Blue Specs & Features

More about the 2022 NEXO
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,435
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Battery capacity1.56 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe61 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.380 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)65/58 mpge
Fuel typeHydrogen
Hydrogen tank capacity41.4 gal.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Horsepower161 hp
Torque291 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,169 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,990 lbs.
EPA interior volume130.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,159 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.2 in.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,169 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Deep Sea
  • Shimmering Silver
  • White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone Gray, leatherette
  • Meteor Blue, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
