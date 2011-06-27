  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai NEXO
  4. 2022 Hyundai NEXO
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Hyundai NEXO Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Hyundai NEXO

Blue

Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)

  • Cash Offers

    (0 available)

  • Standard APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2.8% APR financing for 24 months at $42.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.8% APR financing for 60 months at $17.88 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.85% APR financing for 61 months at $17.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.85% APR financing for 72 months at $15.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.85% APR financing for 73 months at $14.94 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.85% APR financing for 75 months at $14.57 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.65% APR financing for 76 months at $14.76 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.65% APR financing for 84 months at $13.51 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.85%7302/15/202212/31/2022
    2.85%7202/15/202212/31/2022
    2.85%6102/15/202212/31/2022
    2.85%7502/15/202212/31/2022
    2.8%2402/15/202212/31/2022
    3.65%7602/15/202212/31/2022
    2.8%6002/15/202212/31/2022
    3.65%8402/15/202212/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
ad labelAd
See Offers Near 20147
Learn more about the 2022 Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

All 2022 Hyundai NEXO Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
ad labelAd
Build Your NEXO Fuel Cell
At a Glance:
  • 4 Colors
  • TBDstarting MSRP
BUILD & PRICEHyundaiUSA.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Hyundai NEXO in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Hyundai NEXO info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models