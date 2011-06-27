  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai NEXO
  4. 2020 Hyundai NEXO
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Hyundai NEXO Blue Features & Specs

More about the 2020 NEXO
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,735
See NEXO Inventory
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG61
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai NEXO
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,735
EPA City MPGe65 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe61 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)65/58 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)2691.0/2401.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity41.4 gal.
EPA Highway MPGe58 mi.
Combined MPG61
Fuel typeHydrogen
EPA Electricity Range380 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,735
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,735
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,735
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,735
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Gross weight5159 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height64.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1169 lbs.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearl
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dusk Blue
  • Cocoon Silver
Interior Colors
  • Meteor Blue, leatherette
  • Stone Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,735
225/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,735
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,735
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See NEXO Inventory

Related 2020 Hyundai NEXO Blue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars