2020 Hyundai NEXO Deals, Incentives & Rebates
BlueBlue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
First Responder for Lease - Requirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Military for Retail - Requirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
First Responder for Retail - $500 (same eligibility as First Responder for Lease)
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Military for Lease - $500 (same eligibility as Military for Retail)
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Requirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Student/College Grad for Lease - $400 (same eligibility as Student/College Grad Lender Bonus)
