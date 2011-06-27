  1. Home
2019 Hyundai NEXO Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 NEXO
Overview
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe59 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe57 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity41.4 gal.
EPA Highway MPGe54 mi.
Fuel typeHydrogen
EPA Electricity Range354 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Krell premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight4116 lbs.
Gross weight5159 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Height64.6 in.
Maximum payload1043 lbs.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cocoon Silver
  • Dusk Blue
  • White Pearl
  • Copper Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Meteor Blue, leatherette
  • Stone Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

