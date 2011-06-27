  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Kona SEL Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Kona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,450
315 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,450
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,450
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Bicycle Rack Mountyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload1105 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Exterior Colors
  • Surf Blue
  • Thunder Gray
  • Sonic Silver
  • Sonic Silver w/Black Roof
  • Pulse Red
  • Pulse Red w/Black Roof
  • Ultra Black
  • Surf Blue w/Dark Gray Roof
  • Galactic Gray
  • Chalk White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
