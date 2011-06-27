  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Kona Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,550
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,550
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Cargo Blocksyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,550
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Bicycle Rack Mountyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Gross weight4046 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload1004 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk White
  • Sonic Silver
  • Ultra Black
  • Thunder Gray
  • Pulse Red
  • Sunset Orange
  • Lime Twist
  • Surf Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Lime, leather
  • Gray/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,550
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
