Used 2018 Hyundai Kona SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Kona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,150
See Kona Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,150
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,150
SEL Tech Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,150
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,150
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,150
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight2890 lbs.
Gross weight3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume113.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1089 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Black
  • Chalk White
  • Thunder Gray
  • Sonic Silver
  • Surf Blue
  • Pulse Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,150
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Kona Inventory

