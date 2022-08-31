Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Kona Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.134/106 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe120 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.258 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.28
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.9.5 hr.
Battery capacity64.0 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower201 hp @ 3,600 rpm
Torque291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,047 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length165.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors70.9 in.
Height61.2 in.
Wheelbase102.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Curb weight3,715 lbs.
Maximum payload1,047 lbs.
Gross weight4,762 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Wave
  • Lunar White
  • Galactic Gray
  • Cactus Fern
  • Pulse Red
  • Ultra Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear hip room52.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Cargo Package +$165
Interior Options
Cargo Blocks +$20
First Aid Kit +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Cargo Tray +$115
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Bumper Applique +$75
Mudguards +$120
