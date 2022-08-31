2023 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,300
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|134/106 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|120 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|258 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|28
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|9.5 hr.
|Battery capacity
|64.0 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 3,600 rpm
|Torque
|291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,047 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|165.6 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|70.9 in.
|Height
|61.2 in.
|Wheelbase
|102.4 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|45.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3,715 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,047 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,762 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Rear hip room
|52.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|215/55R17 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$165
|Interior Options
|Cargo Blocks
|+$20
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$195
|Cargo Tray
|+$115
|Exterior Options
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Bumper Applique
|+$75
|Mudguards
|+$120
Related 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Jaguar XJ 2005 For Sale
- Used Volvo XC90 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Lexus RX 350 2000
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2003
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2009
- Used Jeep Compass 2013
- Used Toyota Matrix 2003
- Used Volkswagen CC 2016
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 2
- Audi TT 2022
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 Kia K5
- 2022 Audi RS 6
- Audi RS 5 2022
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- Chevrolet Malibu 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Trax
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid News
- 2023 Ford Bronco News
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2023 Kia Telluride News
Other models
- New Kia Rio for Sale in Kings Mountain, NC
- New Nissan Titan for Sale in Laguna Beach, CA
- New Chevrolet Trailblazer for Sale in Hannibal, MO
- New Ford F-150 for Sale in Saint Charles, IL
- New Ford Mustang for Sale in Washington, NC
- New Chevrolet Bolt-Ev for Sale in Lake Saint Louis, MO
- New Lincoln Nautilus for Sale in Sedalia, MO
- New BMW Alpina-B7 for Sale in Valparaiso, IN
- New Audi A4-Allroad for Sale in Lake Saint Louis, MO
- New Nissan Murano for Sale in Stockbridge, GA
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Ephrata, PA
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Morristown, TN
- New Toyota GR86 for Sale in Coshocton, OH
- New Audi Rs-E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Chesterton, IN
- New BMW X1 for Sale in Chippewa Falls, WI
- New BMW X6 for Sale in Stillwater, MN
- New Lexus Es-250 for Sale in North Miami Beach, FL
- New Kia Sorento for Sale in New Lenox, IL
- New BMW X2 for Sale in Jackson, MI
- New Lexus RX-450H for Sale in Augusta, ME
- New Ford E-Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Zanesville, OH
- New BMW Alpina-B8-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Hayden, ID
- New Audi RS-6 for Sale in Waynesboro, PA
- New Ram Promaster-Window-Van for Sale in Orangeburg, SC
- New Toyota Corolla-Cross for Sale in Emmaus, PA
- New Honda CR-V for Sale in Emmaus, PA
- New Audi Q5 for Sale in Burlington, NJ
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in Elk Grove, CA
- New Audi Q7 for Sale in Buford, GA
- New Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Lady Lake, FL