2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Kona Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG120
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,800
EPA City MPGe132 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe120 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)132/108 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe108 mi.
Combined MPG120
EPA kWh/100 mi27
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range258 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Torque291 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,800
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Trayyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure14.6 degrees
Length164.6 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Height61.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Silver
  • Galactic Gray
  • Chalk White
  • Ultra Black
  • Ceramic Blue
  • Pulse Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,800
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
