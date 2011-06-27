  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Kona Electric
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best EV? I think so. At least in my price range.

first time evbuyer, 09/03/2019
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Peppy, handles well and the base model, which has tons of features, can be bought for under $30k after the $7,500 tax credit gets applied. If you lease the tax credit is instant.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Love my Kona EV!!! 10k miles so far

Lori, 10/01/2019
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Great range, comfy and safe ride, and it's fun to drive. I've had my Kona Electric for 5 months and I honestly love this car. It's fun to drive, gets great range - there's more and more fast chargers popping up so extended trips aren't a problem. I charge at home mostly, it's so nice not stopping for gas. The safety features are wonderful. I love the auto regeneration, it slows the car down for you and charges the battery. The lane keep assist is also helpful, but sensitive -- the car tells me to keep my hands on the wheel, when they are on the wheel. The auto headlights are nice. All in all, night time driving isn't my favorite -- but I feel safe and confident in my Kona. She keeps me in my lane, adjusts the headlights for me, tells me if someone is in my blind spot driving or reversing out of a parking space . The Ultimate trim has so many auto features I'm starting to rely on I worry about driving another car. I feel like this car is safe, and almost free to drive, I have my 16 year old drive this car, not our Volvo XC90, when I don't need the car. This car lives up to the hype. Highly recommended!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Impressive!

Govjaguar, 10/21/2019
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

We were doing our research on a practical EV that offers great range, practicality and value. We got the Ultimate model with the Pebble blue interiors and already did over a 1000 miles in 3 weeks. We constantly got around 300 miles with economical driving and was very impressed with the seating position, ease of controls, driving dynamics and looks. The Heads up display is very intuitive and helpful. The digital dash and 8 inch touch screen and controls were easy to us and Smart features like Auto regenerative braking, pedestrian and forward collision warning, Driver only AC, Auto Lane assist, ventilated cooled seats etc makes it a smart buy. Its such a joy to drive with plenty of power and range. And you can use the app to check on the car statistics and send controls. It also comes up Hyundai's lifetime battery warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing Vehicle!

BlueKonaEV, 12/27/2019
SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2019 Kona Electric SEL on 6/28 in Maryland (as car is not sold where I live) and drove it home 1090 miles to Florida. I have already driven over 17000 miles in 6 months and the car has been performing flawless. Around town, I get up to 350 miles of range and even at 70 mph on the highway, I get about 250 miles of range. The range of this car is definitely underrated. Car handles very well for a short wheelbase car due to the low center of gravity as the battery sits on the bottom of the car. There is almost no maintenance and my total expense so far other than the purchase price was $40 for the cabin air filter which is supposed to be replaced every 15k miles. This is a perfect car for anyone who drives lots of miles as the savings are huge. I was lucky and got over $2k off MSRP and paid a total of $36100 before tax and title. After $7500 tax credit, it comes out to $28600 + taxes and title which brings the total to a little over $30k. Not bad for a car that saves me $4000 over driving my gas F150 V8 to work every day. I also love the fact that the 2019 model of the Kona Electric has a LIFETIME battery warranty for the original owner. I doubt that I will ever sell the car as having a lifetime warranty on the most expensive part of the car gives me peace of mind.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Lifetime battery warranty!

Ben-David Kaminski, 12/27/2019
SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Couldn't be happier especially since the 2019 version comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery for the original owner. The 2020 now comes with a 100,000 mile 8 year warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
