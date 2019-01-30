  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Kona Electric
  4. 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
  5. 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Ad
13 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai KONA Electric
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV

Editors' choice 2019

What’s new

  • All-new electric version of the Kona
  • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Long driving range of 258 miles
  • Quick acceleration and sharp handling make it fun to drive
  • Comfortable and quiet cabin
  • Plenty of standard tech features
  • Tight rear legroom
  • Availability limited to just a few states
Other years
2021
2020
2019
Hyundai Kona Electric for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$36,950
Save as much as $3,654
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,654 with Edmunds

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 KONA Electric
SEL, Limited and Ultimate

msrp 

$37,190
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
See all for sale

Which Kona Electric does Edmunds recommend?

There's a great argument to be made by sticking with the SEL. After all, it comes with all the essential features for an electric vehicle and has an agreeable price. But we think it's worth considering paying more to get the top-level Ultimate. The Ultimate's extra features — such as ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and upgraded audio — bolster the premium vibe you get from the car's polished road manners.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

Most news stories about electric vehicles center around Tesla, but savvy shoppers would do well to pay attention to Hyundai. The South Korean automaker has quietly developed one of the most compelling electric vehicles to come out this year: the all-new 2019 Kona Electric. Hyundai has given the Kona Electric plenty of range and satisfying performance, even improving over the standard Kona in some ways.

The main draw is the EPA-estimated 258 miles of driving range on a full charge. That's more distance than you'll get from any other similarly priced EV, and our real-world testing has verified that the Kona can deliver. It's true that Tesla's Model 3 can go even farther, but only when equipped with its big and expensive long-range battery pack. From our experience, the Kona's range is more than enough for the typical driver.

Aside from its electric powertrain, the Kona Electric is a lot like the gasoline-powered Kona, offering snappy acceleration, secure handling and a decent amount of cargo-carrying utility. There's also strong value for money here, at least among electric cars. The Kona Electric comes standard with plenty of technology and advanced safety features. We'd even argue the Electric's styling is less polarizing than the regular model. About the only thing you miss out on, compared to the regular Kona, is the option of all-wheel drive.

Cross-shopped against the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf, the Kona Electric is impressive. In fact, the Kona Electric is our pick for the best electric vehicle of 2019 for the Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards, as well as one of the Best Electric Cars for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Kona Electric? Our team of experts have tested a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate as part of our long-term program, which is where we drive vehicles for a year and report to you what they are like to own. Read our long-term Kona coverage to see what we've learned about aspects such as the Kona Electric's reliability, durability, electrical efficiency and charging over the long haul.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric models

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric comes in three trim levels: SEL, Limited and Ultimate. All have a 64-kWh battery pack that powers a 150-kW electric motor (201 horsepower, 290 pound-feet of torque) driving the front wheels. Standard equipment is generous on the SEL, and moving up to the Limited or the Ultimate gains you a few extra luxury and tech-oriented features.

The SEL starts off with 17-inch wheels, proximity entry and push-button start, a DC fast-charging port, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai's Blue Link communications system, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Standard safety features for the SEL include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and drowsy driver warning system.

On the Limited, you also get LED headlights with automatic high beams, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto up-down for the front power windows, and wireless charging for personal devices.

Finally, the Ultimate loads you up with automatic wipers, parking sensors, stop-and-go functionality for the adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection for the forward collision warning system, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric (electric | direct drive | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
The Kona Electric feels more like an electric hot hatch than the crossover SUV it's marketed as. Whatever you call it, this vehicle accelerates swiftly and gobbles up curvy mountain roads. It'd be nice if the steering was a bit more talkative and the regenerative braking worked down to 0 mph, but these are quibbles.

Acceleration

8.5
The Kona Electric has a strong (201 hp) and torquey (290 lb-ft) electric motor. It gets going in a hurry, merges onto freeways easily and has no trouble on steep grades. We measured a spirited 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.6 seconds at our test track.

Braking

8.0
Routine braking feels secure and stable, and the pedal is nicely firm and reassuring in daily use. At the limit the brakes work well enough to execute a 60-mph panic stop in 123 feet, a good result for an EV on fuel-saver tires.

Steering

7.5
The steering is direct, precise and consistent. But it does lack the sort of feedback that gives the driver a true sense of how hard the tires are working when cornering. In town, the steering's effort level is about right, but it can feel a bit too light when cornering at higher speed.

Handling

9.0
Hyundai calls the Kona Electric an SUV, but it comes across more like a hot hatch such as the VW GTI. It changes direction readily and feels stable in all sorts of corners. The multilink rear suspension remains steady and composed even when you drive over midcorner bumps. There's just a lot to like here.

Drivability

8.0
Electric drive makes the Kona Electric super smooth and easy to drive. The regenerative braking system has three selectable ranges, but even the most aggressive of them ebbs away at 5 mph and isn't able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop. True one-pedal driving isn't an option.

Comfort

8.5
The regular Kona is comfortable, and the Kona Electric is even more so. Its electric propulsion system eliminates all engine noise and vibration, of course, but its multilink suspension and low battery mass also deliver more sophisticated ride quality. On top of that, it has standard dual-zone climate control and nicer seats.

Seat comfort

8.0
The Electric's front seats are comfortable and supportive. They seem to be a little nicer than the ones in the regular Kona. In back, the seat bottom is a bit flat, but the seatback angle is comfortable.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Kona Electric rides with a poise that's not usually found in this class of car. The low-slung battery mass helps settle the motions, but the Kona Electric's well-tuned multilink rear suspension also deserves credit. Cars such as the Chevy Bolt, which uses a less sophisticated rear suspension, don't ride nearly as well.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Kona EV's motor is silent at all speeds, and wind and road noise is not evident when cruising the highway. As of 2019, all electric vehicles must emit a low-speed pedestrian alert sound, and you can hear the Kona's inside the car until it fades at about 18 mph. Some of our editors liked the spacey sound, but others hated it.

Climate control

8.5
We like the performance and layout of the Kona Electric's standard dual-zone automatic climate control system. It's powerful, and the controls are obvious and easy to operate. Seat heating comes standard, and you get seat ventilation on the Ultimate trim. The latter isn't commonly offered on rival EVs.

Interior

8.0
This is a nice place to be. The Kona Electric offers a comfortable driving position, plenty of room, and nice-looking controls that are easy to master. But roominess isn't as good for taller folks sitting in the back seat.

Ease of use

9.0
Don't assume the Kona Electric is like a regular Kona inside because it is not. The center console of the Electric is more prominent, and the controls are laid out a little differently. They are still attractive and easy to figure, however. Similar functions are grouped together, and learning how to operate the infotainment interface is intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Up front, it is quite easy to slide in and out because the seats are neither too high nor too low. The door openings are generous. The doors themselves aren't overly long, which helps in tight spots. As for the rear, foot- and kneeroom are a bit tight.

Driving position

8.0
The driving position is at an ideal height, and it's an easy reach to the steering wheel, pedals and instruments. Taller drivers might wish for the telescopic wheel to pull back another half-inch or so, but this is not a deal-breaker by any means.

Roominess

7.5
There's plenty of head- and legroom up front, and the cabin feels airy despite a center console that takes up some space. The rear seat isn't as accommodating. The seat area is wide, and there's a decent amount of headroom, but legroom is tight if the driver's seat is set back much beyond the middle of its sliding range.

Visibility

8.0
It's easy to see out the front and sides because the windshield pillars are narrow. The rear roof pillar isn't a bother because small windows behind the rear doors alleviate what might otherwise be a big blind spot.

Quality

8.0
The Kona Electric is built to a higher standard than a regular Kona, and that difference shows up most on the inside. The panels fit together well, the materials are nice-looking, and the buttons and knobs feel well-made. Sure, this isn't built to a luxury standard, but it's quite pleasing.

Utility

7.0
The Kona Electric has the space required to bring along a weekend's worth of luggage. You'll find decent cabin storage for your personal items as well. But the rear seat's lack of legroom limits the Kona's compatibility with many car seats.

Small-item storage

8.0
The Kona Electric employs an improved center console design compared to the gas-powered Kona. It has a pair of cupholders, a hidden phone charge pad, an open shelf for a handbag underneath, and a deeper console box under the center armrest. There are nice-size door pockets with bottle holders, too.

Cargo space

7.5
The Kona's cargo area behind the rear seats is not the biggest we've seen, but it bests the Bolt's capacity. It's also usefully shaped. Luggage laid lengthwise fits easily behind the rear seats. And with the configurable cargo floor set in its lowest position, those same carry-on suitcases can stand upright without obstructing the driver's view out the back. The 60/40-split seatbacks fold down to create a flat and spacious load floor.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The rear anchors are easy to access, and the door opening is big enough not to cause any problems. The big issue is the lack of rear cabin space. Bulky rear-facing infant seats won't fit without sliding a front seat up significantly.

Technology

8.5
The Kona Electric has a long list of standard tech features, including adaptive cruise control (ACC). You can't get ACC on a gasoline Kona or a Bolt, for that matter. The infotainment system is easy to use, and audio quality is impressive. But the Kona Electric would benefit from another USB port or two.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Devices pair easily via Bluetooth, if that's your thing. If not, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. It is ridiculously easy to bring your phone into this environment and get it up and running. The only downside is that the Kona comes with just one USB port.

Driver aids

9.5
The base SE comes standard with just about everything, even adaptive cruise control. Every Kona Electric has forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, and a driver attention monitor. The top Ultimate trim has a more sophisticated adaptive cruise system that works in stop-and-go traffic.

Voice control

8.0
Voice recognition seems to work well if you stick to common words and phrases. It has on-screen prompts, and you can link steps together once you learn the flow. If you'd rather use your paired smartphone's Siri or Google Voice interface, simply hold down the button longer.
Ad
Build Your KONA Electric
198 people are viewing this car
MSRP$37,190 - $45,400
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • dashboard
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • value
  • appearance
  • infotainment system
  • electrical system
  • lights
  • seats
  • climate control
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best EV? I think so. At least in my price range.
first time evbuyer,
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)

Peppy, handles well and the base model, which has tons of features, can be bought for under $30k after the $7,500 tax credit gets applied. If you lease the tax credit is instant.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my Kona EV!!! 10k miles so far
Lori,
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)

Great range, comfy and safe ride, and it's fun to drive. I've had my Kona Electric for 5 months and I honestly love this car. It's fun to drive, gets great range - there's more and more fast chargers popping up so extended trips aren't a problem. I charge at home mostly, it's so nice not stopping for gas. The safety features are wonderful. I love the auto regeneration, it slows the car down for you and charges the battery. The lane keep assist is also helpful, but sensitive -- the car tells me to keep my hands on the wheel, when they are on the wheel. The auto headlights are nice. All in all, night time driving isn't my favorite -- but I feel safe and confident in my Kona. She keeps me in my lane, adjusts the headlights for me, tells me if someone is in my blind spot driving or reversing out of a parking space . The Ultimate trim has so many auto features I'm starting to rely on I worry about driving another car. I feel like this car is safe, and almost free to drive, I have my 16 year old drive this car, not our Volvo XC90, when I don't need the car. This car lives up to the hype. Highly recommended!!!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Impressive!
Govjaguar,
Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)

We were doing our research on a practical EV that offers great range, practicality and value. We got the Ultimate model with the Pebble blue interiors and already did over a 1000 miles in 3 weeks. We constantly got around 300 miles with economical driving and was very impressed with the seating position, ease of controls, driving dynamics and looks. The Heads up display is very intuitive and helpful. The digital dash and 8 inch touch screen and controls were easy to us and Smart features like Auto regenerative braking, pedestrian and forward collision warning, Driver only AC, Auto Lane assist, ventilated cooled seats etc makes it a smart buy. Its such a joy to drive with plenty of power and range. And you can use the app to check on the car statistics and send controls. It also comes up Hyundai's lifetime battery warranty.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing Vehicle!
BlueKonaEV,
SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD)

Bought my 2019 Kona Electric SEL on 6/28 in Maryland (as car is not sold where I live) and drove it home 1090 miles to Florida. I have already driven over 17000 miles in 6 months and the car has been performing flawless. Around town, I get up to 350 miles of range and even at 70 mph on the highway, I get about 250 miles of range. The range of this car is definitely underrated. Car handles very well for a short wheelbase car due to the low center of gravity as the battery sits on the bottom of the car. There is almost no maintenance and my total expense so far other than the purchase price was $40 for the cabin air filter which is supposed to be replaced every 15k miles. This is a perfect car for anyone who drives lots of miles as the savings are huge. I was lucky and got over $2k off MSRP and paid a total of $36100 before tax and title. After $7500 tax credit, it comes out to $28600 + taxes and title which brings the total to a little over $30k. Not bad for a car that saves me $4000 over driving my gas F150 V8 to work every day. I also love the fact that the 2019 model of the Kona Electric has a LIFETIME battery warranty for the original owner. I doubt that I will ever sell the car as having a lifetime warranty on the most expensive part of the car gives me peace of mind.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric videos

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' Choice

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' Choice

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: 2019 will be a big year for electric vehicles with more brands both old and new entering an increasingly competitive market. EVs are now more affordable and more capable than ever before including our Edmunds Editor's Choice for 2019 the Hyundai Kona Electric. MARK TAKAHASHI: Price and range are vitally important to EV shoppers and the Hyundai Kona Electric addresses both. Prices start under $38,000 and that's before tax credits and incentives. Combined with a range of 258 miles, we're off to a very promising start. DON EDMUNDS: And the Kona Electric's advantages don't stop there. We also give it high marks for the immediate response of its 201 horsepower electric motor and its sure-footed handling. It's also a practical daily driver thanks to an agreeable ride and an appealing interior. JONATHAN ELFALAN: As we've come to expect from Hyundai, there's a long list of standard features. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that are integrated into a very easy to use infotainment system. Let's not forget about their generous warranty either. On top of everything, the Kona Electric looks good too. It's the most accomplished and accessible EV you've tested to date. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to Edmunds.com for a full review of the Hyundai Kona electric and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The Hyundai Kona Electric won Best EV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards for its long range, affordable price and pleasing driving experience. It's a practical daily driver thanks to its agreeable ride and appealing interior. It looks good, too.

Features & Specs

Limited 4dr SUV features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV
electric DD
MSRP$41,400
MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
Ultimate 4dr SUV features & specs
Ultimate 4dr SUV
electric DD
MSRP$44,900
MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
SEL 4dr SUV features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV
electric DD
MSRP$36,950
MPG 132 city / 108 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Kona Electric safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Driver Attention Warning
Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.

Hyundai Kona Electric vs. the competition

Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV

These two are obvious rivals. The Bolt and the Kona Electric both provide more than 200 miles of range. They're also enjoyable to drive and offer respectable utility thanks to their hatchback designs. The Kona Electric, however, edges out the Bolt on refinement. Whether you consider interior quality or the way the cars drive over rough roads, the Kona comes across as a more polished vehicle. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Chevrolet Bolt.

Compare Hyundai Kona Electric & Chevrolet Bolt EV features

Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Some automakers don't offer an electric vehicle at all, yet somehow Hyundai believes it needs two of them. We thought the Ioniq was pretty good until the Kona Electric came along. The Kona offers about twice the range, more power, sportier handling and a more composed ride quality. Other than its slightly lower price, there's little reason to consider the Ioniq at this point. Get the Kona Electric.

Compare Hyundai Kona Electric & Hyundai Ioniq Electric features

Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is undeniably the better car. It's quicker, more luxurious and more prestigious. It will go farther on a charge — at least with the big battery pack — and it gives you access to Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network. But how much more are you willing to pay for all that? For the price of a maxed-out Model 3, you could almost afford two Kona Electrics. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Tesla Model 3.

Compare Hyundai Kona Electric & Tesla Model 3 features

Related Kona Electric Articles

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric First Drive

A Welcome Addition to the 200-Plus-Mile EV Club

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingOctober 15th, 2018

It's fair to say that affordable electric vehicle segment has been evolving rapidly. Each successive car seems to have better performance, more practical packaging and, most critically, increased driving range. The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is the latest to join the fray, and it raises the bar on just about all of these qualities.

Doubts about range and a general lack of familiarity with the ins and outs of charging have dogged electric cars from the beginning. The original 2011 Nissan Leaf could travel 73 miles on a charge, which seemed like a technical miracle at the time but quickly gave rise to the phrase "range anxiety." Today, the latest 2018 Leaf is good for 150 miles. That's a comfortable number for just about any commuter, but it's not quite enough to enable carefree weekend spontaneity.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV was the first non-Tesla to smash through that uncertainty barrier with its 238 miles of range. But the Bolt's form factor still screams "economy car" at full volume. Enter the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. Not only does it offer a class-leading 258 miles of range, it's also a stylish crossover SUV that has much in common with the gasoline-powered Hyundai Kona that we like so well.

Best of Everything

The Kona Electric is instantly recognizable as a Kona, but its front end is distinctly different in a way that contributes to a drastic reduction in aerodynamic drag. Some of the changes are hidden under the car, but the visible elements include exclusive aero wheels, a rounded nose that lacks a traditional grille, and reworked front bumper endcaps that lack the regular Kona's mutton-chop plastic sideburns. Debate all you want about the difference in looks, but it's hard to argue with a drag coefficient reduction of 15 percent (0.34 to 0.29).

A regular Kona comes with a tame 2.0-liter engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque) or a more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged motor (175 hp, 195 lb-ft). The Kona Electric easily eclipses them both with an electric motor good for 201 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. That could also give it a performance advantage over the Chevy Bolt, which generates a similar 200 horsepower but lags behind with 266 lb-ft of torque.

The gas-powered Kona is available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, while the Kona Electric is strictly a front-drive machine. But there's more to it than that. Front-drive gas-powered Konas employ a twist-beam rear axle that we're not overly fond of, but the Kona Electric employs the same multilink rear suspension that's fitted to the AWD Kona. Hyundai made the change to create additional room for the underfloor battery, but the upshot is the Kona Electric gets the more sophisticated of the two rear suspensions. As for the Bolt, its rear end rides on a twist-beam rear axle.

Bigger Battery

That battery, though, is what gives the Kona Electric a class-leading 258 miles of range. It has a 65-kilowatt-hour (kWh) capacity, which is a measure of storage that is analogous to using gallons to describe a gas tank's capacity. By comparison, the Bolt EV has a 60-kWh battery and is rated at 238 miles. Both vehicles share an EPA-rated electricity consumption of 28 kWh every 100 miles, which includes the inescapable reality of losses that occur during charging.

Like the Bolt, the Kona Electric has a standard 7.2-kilowatt on-board charger, and so it takes about 9.5 hours to recharge its big battery using 240-volt, Level 2 charging equipment. But that number assumes you're starting from empty, which isn't typical. It's better to consider how many miles you'll drive between charges and compare that to the typical Level 2 charging rate of 24-26 miles per hour.

All Konas come standard with DC fast-charging capability, which helps when you do need to refill a low battery in a hurry and have access to a suitable Level 3 fast-charge station. It uses the SAE Combo port format. The Bolt uses SAE Combo, too, but it's a $750 option on the base LT version. The Kona's DC fast-charging port is faster, too. Hyundai says you can add as many as 125 miles in 30 minutes; Chevrolet says you'll get 90 miles in that time.

Smooth Driving

Unlike many such events, our initial drive in the Kona Electric included a lot of familiar roads in our own backyard. And so it's easier for us to be conclusive about how the car drives. The chassis feels very well balanced, and the car's suspension does a nice job of absorbing a variety of lumps and bumps. The steering responds crisply, too, even if we wouldn't complain if it had a little more direct feel. Overall, the sophistication afforded by the mutlilink rear suspension shines through, and the low center of gravity brought about by the underslung battery gives it more poise than a regular Kona.

Heavy traffic prevented us from wringing it out much, but it's clear that there's more than enough thrust underfoot to get the job done. And like most electric vehicles, there's an obvious effortlessness and smoothness that comes from direct-drive, which is another way of saying it never shifts because there's just one forward gear. We'll know more about its maximum acceleration (and panic braking) capability after we test one in the coming weeks.

Of the brakes we can say this: We're not completely satisfied with the way Hyundai has calibrated the car's "regenerative" magnetic braking system for one-pedal driving. The specs seem excellent: The Kona Electric comes with four selectable regen levels, steering paddles to make easy changes, and a clear display. But you have to hold the left paddle to get the highest level (brake by hand, essentially) and the highest braking amount when you lift off the accelerator is neither as strong as we'd like nor as consistent as it should be all the way down to a stop. We find the Bolt's performance, when used in its L mode, to be much more predictable and preferable.

A Look Inside

Inside, the Kona Electric looks like a grown-up vehicle. Clearly marked and logically grouped controls surround the driver, and it's easy to find an optimal driving position. The leather seats in the Ultimate trim level are well-proportioned and offer a suitable amount of adjustment. There's plenty of room up front, even for tall drivers. The rear seat, however, is another matter. It's wide, too, but there isn't enough legroom for taller passengers. Headroom is a little sparse, too. None of this differs from a regular Kona, but it suggests this one is not ideal for electrified Uber and Lyft drivers and the passengers who assign them star ratings.

The best part of the interior is the tech interface, which features a stand-up touchscreen with physical buttons set around the perimeter and knobs for volume and tuning. The on-screen menus and graphics are a little dated, but overall it's a system that's attractive and easy to use. Also, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard.

The cargo area is just long enough with the seats up to tote carry-on suitcases lengthwise. From there you can drop the rear deck a couple of inches to create a deeper space or you can fold the 60/40-split rear seats flat to open things up lengthwise. Switching to electric has no effect on what you can carry. Maximum cargo capacity (45.8 cubic feet) is identical to the regular Kona's, as is total interior volume. Up front there's a decent-size glovebox, a squarish console box, an open "basement" shelf beneath the shifter, cupholders than can hold a small purse, and a hidden compartment that contains a wireless phone charge pad.

Pricing and Equipment

The Kona Electric will be offered in three grades: SEL, Limited and Ultimate. All have the same motor and 258 miles of range. All of them have the DC fast-charging port, 7.2-kilowatt on-board charger, multilevel regenerative braking system, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55R17 tires. And they all get automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert and a rearview camera. What's different then?

The SEL has cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver's seat, heated front seats and a 7-inch touchscreen. The Limited adds leather, the sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, turn signals in its mirrors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, wireless phone charging and Infinity premium audio. The Ultimate adds the 8-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and stop-and-go functionality for the adaptive cruise control system.

Hyundai has not announced pricing, but that should come very soon. But it is worth noting that even the base SEL Kona Electric has equipment the base-level Bolt doesn't have: adaptive cruise control, DC fast charging and a lifetime main battery warranty. The latter is if you're thinking you'd like to own the Kona Electric for a long time. Many other EVs have warranties up to about 100,000 miles.

When Can I Get My Hands on One?

That's not entirely clear. Hyundai representatives are shooting for the last half of December, perhaps as late as the last week of the year. But this car will be sold in Europe and South Korea, too. EV fans on three continents are vying to get their hands on one, and from what we can see it looks like the wait will be worth it. The 2019 Kona Electric has the range to be more than a commuter EV, but it also has the driving appeal and the equipment to make it enjoyable for a weekend getaway.

2019 Hyundai Kona EV First Look

Hyundai's Subcompact Crossover Kona Gets Electrified

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorMarch 28th, 2018

Hyundai unveiled the U.S.-spec version of the 2019 Kona EV at the 2018 New York Auto Show today. Based on the standard Kona that just went on sale, the subcompact crossover SUV will challenge EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt, the Nissan Leaf and the Tesla Model 3.

The EPA estimates the Hyundai Kona EV will achieve 250 miles of range on a full charge and produce 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. Power will be stored in a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will be able to charge to 80 percent in only 54 minutes if plugged into a Level 3 charger (100-kW DC fast-charging capabilities will be standard on all Kona EV models). By comparison, Level 2 charging will take a bit more than 9.5 hours.

Differences between the Kona and the Kona EV will be most noticeable up front: The EV eliminates the signature Hyundai grille in favor of a body-colored fascia that houses the charging port. Inside, a light gray color palette replaces the stark black cabin of the standard Kona, and the floating center console will feature a push-button gear selector.

We expect the Kona EV to be as user-friendly as the gasoline-powered Kona, with similar features that include a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Hyundai's Blue Link telematics. Available advanced safety features will include forward collision warning and mitigation, driver attention warning, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beams.

The Kona EV's significant power advantage over its gasoline-reliant Kona siblings has the potential to make it our pick of the litter, especially since it should also benefit from the same strong driving dynamics and a roomy interior. Sales will begin at the end of 2018 in California, followed by other zero-emission vehicle-focused states (Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont). Pricing for the 2019 Hyundai Kia EV is unlikely to be announced until closer to the on-sale date; the standard 2018 Kona starts at $20,000.

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Kona Electric both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Kona Electric energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Kona Electric gets an EPA-estimated 120 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona Electric has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona Electric. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric:

  • All-new electric version of the Kona
  • Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Kona Electric is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona Electric. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona Electric's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Kona Electric and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Kona Electric is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,950.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $41,400
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,900
  • SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $36,950
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Kona Electric?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric, the next question is, which Kona Electric model is right for you? Kona Electric variants include Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Kona Electric models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kona Electric SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kona Electric SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kona Electric SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Ultimate, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $3,654 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,654 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,591.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 7.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD)

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,730. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $2,993 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,993 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,737.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 16 new 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,780 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,606 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Kona Electric SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Kona Electric for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,424.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,407.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all available trim types: SEL, Limited, Ultimate. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles