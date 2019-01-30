2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
What’s new
- All-new electric version of the Kona
- Based on the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Long driving range of 258 miles
- Quick acceleration and sharp handling make it fun to drive
- Comfortable and quiet cabin
- Plenty of standard tech features
- Tight rear legroom
- Availability limited to just a few states
Which Kona Electric does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
Most news stories about electric vehicles center around Tesla, but savvy shoppers would do well to pay attention to Hyundai. The South Korean automaker has quietly developed one of the most compelling electric vehicles to come out this year: the all-new 2019 Kona Electric. Hyundai has given the Kona Electric plenty of range and satisfying performance, even improving over the standard Kona in some ways.
The main draw is the EPA-estimated 258 miles of driving range on a full charge. That's more distance than you'll get from any other similarly priced EV, and our real-world testing has verified that the Kona can deliver. It's true that Tesla's Model 3 can go even farther, but only when equipped with its big and expensive long-range battery pack. From our experience, the Kona's range is more than enough for the typical driver.
Aside from its electric powertrain, the Kona Electric is a lot like the gasoline-powered Kona, offering snappy acceleration, secure handling and a decent amount of cargo-carrying utility. There's also strong value for money here, at least among electric cars. The Kona Electric comes standard with plenty of technology and advanced safety features. We'd even argue the Electric's styling is less polarizing than the regular model. About the only thing you miss out on, compared to the regular Kona, is the option of all-wheel drive.
Cross-shopped against the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf, the Kona Electric is impressive. In fact, the Kona Electric is our pick for the best electric vehicle of 2019 for the Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards, as well as one of the Best Electric Cars for this year.
What's it like to live with?Want to know even more about the Kona Electric? Our team of experts have tested a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate as part of our long-term program, which is where we drive vehicles for a year and report to you what they are like to own. Read our long-term Kona coverage to see what we've learned about aspects such as the Kona Electric's reliability, durability, electrical efficiency and charging over the long haul.
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric models
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric comes in three trim levels: SEL, Limited and Ultimate. All have a 64-kWh battery pack that powers a 150-kW electric motor (201 horsepower, 290 pound-feet of torque) driving the front wheels. Standard equipment is generous on the SEL, and moving up to the Limited or the Ultimate gains you a few extra luxury and tech-oriented features.
The SEL starts off with 17-inch wheels, proximity entry and push-button start, a DC fast-charging port, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai's Blue Link communications system, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Standard safety features for the SEL include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and drowsy driver warning system.
On the Limited, you also get LED headlights with automatic high beams, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto up-down for the front power windows, and wireless charging for personal devices.
Finally, the Ultimate loads you up with automatic wipers, parking sensors, stop-and-go functionality for the adaptive cruise control, pedestrian detection for the forward collision warning system, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling9.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids9.5
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Peppy, handles well and the base model, which has tons of features, can be bought for under $30k after the $7,500 tax credit gets applied. If you lease the tax credit is instant.
Great range, comfy and safe ride, and it's fun to drive. I've had my Kona Electric for 5 months and I honestly love this car. It's fun to drive, gets great range - there's more and more fast chargers popping up so extended trips aren't a problem. I charge at home mostly, it's so nice not stopping for gas. The safety features are wonderful. I love the auto regeneration, it slows the car down for you and charges the battery. The lane keep assist is also helpful, but sensitive -- the car tells me to keep my hands on the wheel, when they are on the wheel. The auto headlights are nice. All in all, night time driving isn't my favorite -- but I feel safe and confident in my Kona. She keeps me in my lane, adjusts the headlights for me, tells me if someone is in my blind spot driving or reversing out of a parking space . The Ultimate trim has so many auto features I'm starting to rely on I worry about driving another car. I feel like this car is safe, and almost free to drive, I have my 16 year old drive this car, not our Volvo XC90, when I don't need the car. This car lives up to the hype. Highly recommended!!!!!
We were doing our research on a practical EV that offers great range, practicality and value. We got the Ultimate model with the Pebble blue interiors and already did over a 1000 miles in 3 weeks. We constantly got around 300 miles with economical driving and was very impressed with the seating position, ease of controls, driving dynamics and looks. The Heads up display is very intuitive and helpful. The digital dash and 8 inch touch screen and controls were easy to us and Smart features like Auto regenerative braking, pedestrian and forward collision warning, Driver only AC, Auto Lane assist, ventilated cooled seats etc makes it a smart buy. Its such a joy to drive with plenty of power and range. And you can use the app to check on the car statistics and send controls. It also comes up Hyundai's lifetime battery warranty.
Bought my 2019 Kona Electric SEL on 6/28 in Maryland (as car is not sold where I live) and drove it home 1090 miles to Florida. I have already driven over 17000 miles in 6 months and the car has been performing flawless. Around town, I get up to 350 miles of range and even at 70 mph on the highway, I get about 250 miles of range. The range of this car is definitely underrated. Car handles very well for a short wheelbase car due to the low center of gravity as the battery sits on the bottom of the car. There is almost no maintenance and my total expense so far other than the purchase price was $40 for the cabin air filter which is supposed to be replaced every 15k miles. This is a perfect car for anyone who drives lots of miles as the savings are huge. I was lucky and got over $2k off MSRP and paid a total of $36100 before tax and title. After $7500 tax credit, it comes out to $28600 + taxes and title which brings the total to a little over $30k. Not bad for a car that saves me $4000 over driving my gas F150 V8 to work every day. I also love the fact that the 2019 model of the Kona Electric has a LIFETIME battery warranty for the original owner. I doubt that I will ever sell the car as having a lifetime warranty on the most expensive part of the car gives me peace of mind.
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric videos2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' Choice
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | Edmunds Editors' Choice
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: 2019 will be a big year for electric vehicles with more brands both old and new entering an increasingly competitive market. EVs are now more affordable and more capable than ever before including our Edmunds Editor's Choice for 2019 the Hyundai Kona Electric. MARK TAKAHASHI: Price and range are vitally important to EV shoppers and the Hyundai Kona Electric addresses both. Prices start under $38,000 and that's before tax credits and incentives. Combined with a range of 258 miles, we're off to a very promising start. DON EDMUNDS: And the Kona Electric's advantages don't stop there. We also give it high marks for the immediate response of its 201 horsepower electric motor and its sure-footed handling. It's also a practical daily driver thanks to an agreeable ride and an appealing interior. JONATHAN ELFALAN: As we've come to expect from Hyundai, there's a long list of standard features. These include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that are integrated into a very easy to use infotainment system. Let's not forget about their generous warranty either. On top of everything, the Kona Electric looks good too. It's the most accomplished and accessible EV you've tested to date. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Head to Edmunds.com for a full review of the Hyundai Kona electric and to find a great deal near you. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Hyundai Kona Electric won Best EV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards for its long range, affordable price and pleasing driving experience. It's a practical daily driver thanks to its agreeable ride and appealing interior. It looks good, too.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$41,400
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Ultimate 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$44,900
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SEL 4dr SUV
electric DD
|MSRP
|$36,950
|MPG
|132 city / 108 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kona Electric safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. the competition
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Chevrolet Bolt EV
These two are obvious rivals. The Bolt and the Kona Electric both provide more than 200 miles of range. They're also enjoyable to drive and offer respectable utility thanks to their hatchback designs. The Kona Electric, however, edges out the Bolt on refinement. Whether you consider interior quality or the way the cars drive over rough roads, the Kona comes across as a more polished vehicle. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Chevrolet Bolt.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Some automakers don't offer an electric vehicle at all, yet somehow Hyundai believes it needs two of them. We thought the Ioniq was pretty good until the Kona Electric came along. The Kona offers about twice the range, more power, sportier handling and a more composed ride quality. Other than its slightly lower price, there's little reason to consider the Ioniq at this point. Get the Kona Electric.
Hyundai Kona Electric vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is undeniably the better car. It's quicker, more luxurious and more prestigious. It will go farther on a charge — at least with the big battery pack — and it gives you access to Tesla's nationwide Supercharger network. But how much more are you willing to pay for all that? For the price of a maxed-out Model 3, you could almost afford two Kona Electrics. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Tesla Model 3.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric:
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,950.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $41,400
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,900
- SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $36,950
What are the different models of Hyundai Kona Electric?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD), Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD), and SEL 4dr SUV (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Kona Electric SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Kona Electric SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Kona Electric SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Ultimate, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $3,654 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,654 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,591.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 7.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD)
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,730. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is trending $2,993 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,993 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,737.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Limited 4dr SUV (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 16 new 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,780 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,606 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Kona Electric SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Kona Electric SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Kona Electric for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,424.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,407.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and all available trim types: SEL, Limited, Ultimate. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
