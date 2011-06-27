  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Kona Electric
  4. 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Kona Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG120
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe132 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe120 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)132/108 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe108 mi.
Combined MPG120
EPA kWh/100 mi28
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range258 mi.
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
315 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Blocksyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure14.6 degrees
Length164.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Height61.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Black
  • Sonic Silver
  • Ceramic Blue
  • Galactic Gray
  • Chalk White
  • Pulse Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pebble Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
