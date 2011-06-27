  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,250
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG52
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe119 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.29 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.28
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower139 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity926 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Wheel Locks +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,417 lbs.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,343 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length176.0 in.
Maximum payload926 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Silver
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • Amazon Gray
  • Intense Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
