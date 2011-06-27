2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SESE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
Cash Offers(12 available)Show details
- $2,293 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 03/31/2021
- $1,000 Lender - Expires 03/31/2021
- $1,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 03/31/2021
- $400 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
- $400 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
- $2,293 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $2,043 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $2,493 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 03/31/2021
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 03/31/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,293
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing using special rates. Must finance through HMF. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 42 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,293
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,043
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,493
- Start
- 03/02/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/12/2021
- End
- 03/31/2021
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 03/31/2021
- Special APR - Expires 03/31/2021
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 1.9% 60 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 1.9% 48 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 2.9% 72 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 1.9% 24 03/02/2021 03/31/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 72 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0% 60 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0% 48 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0% 24 03/02/2021 03/31/2021 0% 36 03/02/2021 03/31/2021
