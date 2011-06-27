  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe119 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.3 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG52
EPA kWh/100 mi28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range29 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Limited Ultimate Package 02yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload926 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Symphony Air Silver
  • Ceramic White
  • Summit Gray
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
