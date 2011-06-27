  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG55
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG55
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)54/57 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)642.6/678.3 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower139 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Cover +$150
First Aid Kit +$30
Cargo Net +$55
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Cargo Tray +$115
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3115 lbs.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight4079 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length176.0 in.
Maximum payload964 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic White
  • Stellar Silver
  • Intense Blue
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Amazon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
