  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid
More about the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG55
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/54 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)654.5/642.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG55
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower139 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3115 lbs.
Gross weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload964 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amazon Gray
  • Stellar Silver
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • Intense Blue
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars