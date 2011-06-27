  1. Home
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG58
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)57/59 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)678.3/702.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG58
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,200
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,200
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,200
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.
Gross weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload939 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Exterior Colors
  • Summit Gray
  • Stellar Silver
  • Ceramic White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Intense Blue
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dark Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,200
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

