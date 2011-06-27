  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Ioniq Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,000
See Ioniq Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG55
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)55/54 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)654.5/642.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG55
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Base engine size1.6 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,000
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,000
SEL Tech Package 02yes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Exterior Colors
  • Symphony Air Silver
  • Summit Gray
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,000
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,000
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Ioniq Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles