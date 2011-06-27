Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The difference is in the reviewer Melvin Rogers , 08/09/2018 Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I had several test in Hybrid Cars, Hyundia, Toyota, Chevy and Ford. It really came down to 3 cars Hyundia,Chevy and Ford. I test drove all 3 again. The way i made up my mind was to compare Price, Waranty,and how much i liks the car. Price and Waranty left out Ford and Chevy. That left Hyundia, Hyundai, Hyundia. I read all the reviews on Hyundia Consumer Report , Edmunds, ETC. If i had not read the actual customer reviews i may not have bought the car. It seemed 100% of owners loved the car. I have noticed almost none of the problems brought out by the Professionals reviewers. No body brings up the warranty maybe because Hyundia has the best one and the only one that gives a life time warranty on The Hybrid battery. Have you priced one of those babys. I have LTD. Package the seats are very comfortable I'm only 5'5" and that may have a lot to do with it. I love my Ioniq and actually look for excues to drive it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ioniq is unique ION Tech chuck eder , 06/13/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The visual feedback from the mileage and what is driving the car - the electric battery or the engine or both, encourages you to drive efficiently to get the 51 or 52 miles per gallon. The power and acceleration with that double clutch electric/gas engine gives you all you need to get on the freeway and around a popup target. Don't listen to those that say it has wind and road noise. You are supposed to drive this puppy with the windows closed for fuel efficiency. You have to have the satellite radio station service for 24/7 commercial free talk shows, music, etc. The blue tooth is excellent for streaming phone and music devices to the radio & speakers. My wife drives this car more than I do as she likes it better then or fancy SUV. You have to get the Tech package - especially the auto-stop feature, lane-assist, rear backup cross traffic sensors. If you're not buying that in any new car, you need to ask yourself why you're buying a new car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not in Toyota's Pocket Ryou , 07/21/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I own an Ioniq SEL. I could not be happier. I have driven a Prius a few times and found it just too anemic entering a highway or passing. I found the Ioniq far superior in this regard. I love the way this car drives it is comfortable and quiet; I could not be happier. As to steering, the reviewer is spitting hairs. If you want sports car handling buy a sports car like my spider 124. As to mileage, it really depends on where and how you drive. I live in the hills in Tennessee and there I average around 46 miles per gal. But when I am in FL or some place flat I average just over 50. Do not underestimate the value of the life time warranty on the battery. This insures your lower cost of ownership will not evaporate with a battery replacement. How a car looks to you is subjective but really I have to believe with most people the nod has to go to the Ioniq---by a long shot. Cargo space is very good. I traded my 2018 CRV in on the Ioniq. Before I did, I measured the the actual floor space with the seats down, in it and the Ioniq. Both the floor space, and the hatch opening width, were within an inch. Obviously because of height and body shape, the Civic beat the Ioniq in overall cubic feet (around 10 cubic feet greater). But the point is in most type of loads the Ioniq fares pretty well in cargo space. Unless I would need to pack a load to the ceiling I can carry pretty much what I did with my 2018 CRV (also a great vehicle). Bottom line: more bang for your buck with a Ioniq compared to Prius. The above was written as a comment on the Car Gurus review. I did not agree with the assessment in total but they did give the nod to Ioniq over the Prius. I thought the Edmunds' review was further off the mark. The Edmunds' reviewer mentioned the Ioniq as having tepid acceleration. All hybrids in this class have tepid acceleration. But the Ioniq has much better pickup than many and certainly the Prius. Do yourself a favor and drive both the Prius and Ioniq for a true assessment. Make sure you get on and off a major highway a few times and judge which car would be safer entering a busy highway. The Ioniq has a dual clutch automatic transmission as opposed to the Prius which has a CVT. A note on Continuously Variable Transmissons: Reviewers love them, but they do not mention their effect on pickup which they generally impact negatively. I have driven many, I am a Honda Guy. But there are tradeoffs. I also believe the Edmunds reviewer exaggerated the harshness of the shifting. As a matter of fact I thought it has performed very well for a vehicle of this type. Is the transmission as smooth as a Luxury Hybrid like a Lexus? No. But do you have 60,000 to blow on a car? --Then by all means.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great find and buy Channel Surfer Dude , 08/19/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We really are getting 56 MPG! Great acceleration ...comfortable... I love everything about this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value