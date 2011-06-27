  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ioniq Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,245
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG133
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe145 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe133 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)145/121 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.8 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe121 mi.
Combined MPG133
EPA kWh/100 mi25
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range170 mi.
Engine
Torque218 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower134 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Dimensions
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3371 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload972 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Shadow
  • Ceramic White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Intense Blue
  • Stellar Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
