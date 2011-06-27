  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  4. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

SE

SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,000
    Start
    03/02/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,000
    Start
    03/02/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,000
    Start
    03/02/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 42 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,000
    Start
    03/02/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/12/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.

    1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3603/02/202103/31/2021
    1.9%2403/02/202103/31/2021
    1.9%4803/02/202103/31/2021
    2.9%7203/02/202103/31/2021
    1.9%6003/02/202103/31/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.

    0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%4803/02/202103/31/2021
    1.9%7203/02/202103/31/2021
    0%3603/02/202103/31/2021
    0%2403/02/202103/31/2021
    0%6003/02/202103/31/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
12 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

All 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research similar vehicles