2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ioniq Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG133
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,615
EPA City MPGe145 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe133 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)145/121 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.8 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe121 mi.
Combined MPG133
EPA kWh/100 mi25
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range170 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,615
8 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,615
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,615
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,615
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3488 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload855 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Shadow
  • Intense Blue
  • Stellar Silver
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Ceramic White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,615
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

