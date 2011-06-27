  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  4. 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Ioniq Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG136
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai IONIQ Electric
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,815
EPA City MPGe150 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe136 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)150/122 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe122 mi.
Combined MPG136
EPA kWh/100 mi25
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range124 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Torque218 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,815
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,815
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,815
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,815
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3185 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1004 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Exterior Colors
  • Intense Blue
  • Ceramic White
  • Symphony Air Silver
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,815
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,815
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars