Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG136
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe150 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe136 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)150/122 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe122 mi.
Combined MPG136
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower120 hp @ 0 rpm
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Limited Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length176.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic White
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Symphony Air Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
