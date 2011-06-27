Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|136
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|EPA City MPGe
|150 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|136 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|150/122 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|122 mi.
|Combined MPG
|136
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Torque
|215 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 0 rpm
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Option Group 01
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Height
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,500
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
