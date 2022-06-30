Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai IONIQ 5
  4. 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range Specs & Features

More about the 2022 IONIQ 5
More about the 2022 IONIQ 5
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe110 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.127/94 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe110 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.220 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.31
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.6.3 hr.
Battery capacity58.0 kWh
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower168 hp
Torque258 lb-ft
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length182.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.4 in.
Height63.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
EPA interior volume133.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Curb weight3,968 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black
  • Cyber Gray
  • Digital Teal
  • Lucid Blue
  • Atlas White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Cargo Package +$200
First Aid Kit +$30
Winter Package +$410
Severe Weather Kit +$75
Interior Options
Interior Options
All Season Fitted Liners +$215
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Cargo Mat, Up Seatback +$115
Cargo Cover +$190
Cargo Net +$55
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$295
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$120
Charging Port Applique +$60
Wheel Locks +$65
Tow Hitch +$450
Inventory

Related 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates