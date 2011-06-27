2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,600
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|77.4 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|303 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|8.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|132/98 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|225 hp
|Torque
|258 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|943 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$200
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|Winter Package
|+$410
|Severe Weather Kit
|+$75
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All Season Fitted Liners
|+$215
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$195
|Cargo Mat, Up Seatback
|+$115
|Cargo Net
|+$55
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mudguards
|+$120
|Charging Port Applique
|+$60
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Tow Hitch
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,414 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|133.7 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,357 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|63.0 in.
|Length
|182.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|943 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.4 in.
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Taurus X 2006
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic 2004
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2014
- Used Audi A6 2010
- Used Kia Forte 2013
- Used Ford F-150 1990 For Sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery Sport
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC 350
- 2020 Ford F-150
- Jeep Renegade 2021
- Porsche 911
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes Benz Maybach
- Hyundai Elantra 2021
- Hyundai Veloster
- Dodge Grand Caravan
Other models to consider
- Porsche Cayenne Coupe
- Porsche 718 Boxster
- 2021 Porsche Taycan
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2020
- 2021 Porsche Panamera
- 2022 718 Boxster
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2021 Porsche 911
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan Versa
- Cadillac CT5
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Acura TLX
- Toyota Camry 2020
- Lexus Is 350
- 2020 Honda Civic
- Ford Fusion
- Mercedes Benz S Class
- Alfa Romeo Giulia
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach News
- 2022 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2023 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2022 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class News
Other models
- Used Nissan Quest in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Allen, TX
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Brentwood, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Ford Transit-Passenger-Van in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used Hyundai Kona in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid in Pleasanton, CA
- Used Hyundai Venue in Schenectady, NY
- Used Ford Ecosport in Compton, CA
- Used Kia Rondo in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Wichita, KS
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Iowa City, IA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cambridge, MA
- Used Kia Telluride in Vacaville, CA
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Federal Way, WA
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Pasco, WA
- Used Bentley Continental-Supersports in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Toyota Gr-Supra in Port Orange, FL
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Lynwood, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Suffolk, VA
- Used Land-Rover LR2 in Noblesville, IN
- Used Kia Niro-Plug-In-Hybrid in Memphis, TN
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Vacaville, CA
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN