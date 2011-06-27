  1. Home
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 IONIQ 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe114 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity77.4 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe114 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.303 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.8.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)132/98 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower225 hp
Torque258 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity943 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$200
First Aid Kit +$30
Winter Package +$410
Severe Weather Kit +$75
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Fitted Liners +$215
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Cargo Mat, Up Seatback +$115
Cargo Cover +$190
Cargo Net +$55
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$120
Charging Port Applique +$60
Wheel Locks +$65
Tow Hitch +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,414 lbs.
EPA interior volume133.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,357 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height63.0 in.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload943 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.4 in.
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shooting Star
  • Phantom Black
  • Cyber Gray
  • Digital Teal
  • Lucid Blue
  • Atlas White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
