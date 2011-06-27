2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|77.4 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|303 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|8.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|132/98 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|225 hp
|Torque
|258 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|943 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$200
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|Winter Package
|+$410
|Severe Weather Kit
|+$75
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All Season Fitted Liners
|+$215
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$195
|Cargo Mat, Up Seatback
|+$115
|Cargo Cover
|+$190
|Cargo Net
|+$55
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$295
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mudguards
|+$120
|Charging Port Applique
|+$60
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Tow Hitch
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,414 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|133.7 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,357 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|63.0 in.
|Length
|182.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|943 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.4 in.
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
