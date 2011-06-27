  1. Home
Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Genesis
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque383 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
528 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length196.5 in.
Curb weight4541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Empire State Gray
  • Santiago Silver
  • Parisian Gray
  • Manhattan Brown
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Casablanca White
  • Caspian Black
  • Montecito Blue
  • Pamplona Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P275/35R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
