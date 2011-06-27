  1. Home
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Genesis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Torque383 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,500
5.0L Ultimate Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,500
diversity antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,500
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,500
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Length196.5 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track64.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Exterior Colors
  • Pamplona Red
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Santiago Silver
  • Marrakesh Beige
  • Montecito Blue
  • Parisian Gray
  • Manhattan Brown
  • Empire State Gray
  • Casablanca White
  • Caspian Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P275/35R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles