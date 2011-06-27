  1. Home
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.8/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Torque293 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,500
3.8L Signature Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
3.8L Tech Packageyes
3.8L Ultimate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,500
diversity antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,500
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,500
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Length196.5 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Exterior Colors
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Santiago Silver
  • Parisian Gray
  • Empire State Gray
  • Casablanca White
  • Caspian Black
  • Pamplona Red
  • Marrakesh Beige
  • Montecito Blue
  • Manhattan Brown
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
