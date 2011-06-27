Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Features & Specs
|Overview
See Genesis Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|22
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/28 mpg
|16/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|347.4/540.4 mi.
|324.8/507.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|20.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Torque
|291 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
|376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|333 hp @ 6400 rpm
|429 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|17 total speakers
|no
|yes
|528 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|iPod Cable
|yes
|yes
|Composite Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|44.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Sunroof Wind Deflector
|yes
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Front track
|63.8 in.
|63.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|196.3 in.
|196.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3824 lbs.
|4046 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.27 cd.
|0.27 cd.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|58.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|125.3 cu.ft.
|125.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|115.6 in.
|115.6 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Rear track
|64.4 in.
|63.8 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|5115 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|P225/55R17 tires
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|P235/45R19 98Y tires
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Genesis
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,200
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid