Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Genesis
Overview
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG2218
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/540.4 mi.324.8/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.20.3 gal.
Combined MPG2218
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Torque291 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l5.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 6400 rpm429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves2432
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
Packages
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Option Group 01yesyes
Premium Packageyesno
Technology Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
17 total speakersnoyes
528 watts stereo outputnoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
iPod Cableyesyes
Composite Cargo Trayyesyes
Instrumentation
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.
leatheryesno
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
premium leathernoyes
driver cooled seatnoyes
Rear Seats
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryesyes
Mud Guardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Front track63.8 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Length196.3 in.196.3 in.
Curb weight3824 lbs.4046 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height58.1 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.115.6 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track64.4 in.63.8 in.
Gross weightno5115 lbs.
Colors
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Exterior Colors
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
P225/55R17 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
P235/45R19 98Y tiresnoyes
Suspension
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
3.8 Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
