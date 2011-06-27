  1. Home
Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Genesis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower368 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Option Group 05 Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,500
528 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Cargo Trayyes
Option Group 01yes
iPod Cableyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,500
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
