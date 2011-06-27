Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great bang for the buck!
I bought this car to have fun driving and it doesn't disappoint! It's not going to be practical when it comes down to transporting more than 2 people, carrying excessive amounts of stuff in it or even fuel economy, but it is a hell of a lot of fun to drive! Great engine, excellent 8 speed auto are a blast! One word of warning: you will want to put AS or snow tires on it up north as it comes with summer tires. I am thrilled with this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing Car
first off this website has a few things wrong with what the car exactly has. i have the base model but with duel tone seat and i had it checked out and i do have a limited rear slip differential, audio and cursie controls on the steering wheel and a few other things. I had the 2.0T before i got the 3.8 and as soon as i drove the 3.8 i could notice an extreme difference in the response and in the gear shifting. The actual gears ride to higher speeds while in the 2.0t the first and second is basically never to be driven in because it just doesn't reach high enough speeds to be practical while the 3.8 first and especially in second. and i know they fuel mpg is average around 18 but i drive in cruise control and i get around 22mpg. As well as it is a very safe car while i had the 2.0t someone going 65 in a 35 hit the front bumper and everyone in the car was completely un hurt and fine. Overall the 3.8 is a much better then the 2.0T and a very safe and practical car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car, Great Dealership
I bought my car brand new with only delivery miles on it. I test drove an Automatic Ultimate 3.8 and "Blind Bought" my R-spec. There were a couple minor factory defects with this car, but between Lisa Adamson's diligent response time to schedule repairs, and Micah Lawley's great Salesman support, Superior Hyundai in Anniston Alabama had me back on the road in no time. since then I have had no issues with my car and the maintenance team is super cooperative. Here are a couple things to be aware of though: 1) the traction control is very intrusive. 2) this car is not made for long trips to a vacation spot. its a ready to run racecar (to a degree) 3) this car is the best bang for your buck considering the amenities from the dealership and the manufacturer. 4) the transmission takes some getting use to (if you drive it hard, you WILL eventually grind a gear. thank you shift lock out!) Overall great purchase and very satisfying on an open road.
- Performance
nice curves
rides well for small car.Lots of power for entering highway.
Sponsored cars related to the Genesis Coupe
Related Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner