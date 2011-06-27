Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$16,750
|$19,063
|Clean
|$14,068
|$16,259
|$18,478
|Average
|$13,246
|$15,277
|$17,309
|Rough
|$12,423
|$14,295
|$16,139
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,320
|$19,896
|$22,522
|Clean
|$16,828
|$19,313
|$21,831
|Average
|$15,845
|$18,147
|$20,449
|Rough
|$14,861
|$16,980
|$19,067
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,953
|$16,148
|$18,383
|Clean
|$13,557
|$15,674
|$17,819
|Average
|$12,765
|$14,728
|$16,692
|Rough
|$11,972
|$13,781
|$15,564
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,199
|$18,173
|$20,191
|Clean
|$15,739
|$17,641
|$19,572
|Average
|$14,819
|$16,575
|$18,333
|Rough
|$13,899
|$15,510
|$17,094
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,431
|$20,615
|$22,846
|Clean
|$17,907
|$20,010
|$22,145
|Average
|$16,861
|$18,802
|$20,744
|Rough
|$15,814
|$17,593
|$19,342