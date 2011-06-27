Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Torque295 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower348 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
170 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Exterior Colors
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Empire State Gray
  • Caspian Black
  • Casablanca White
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Santiago Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,950
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
