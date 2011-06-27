  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,400
See Genesis Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Torque295 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower348 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,400
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,400
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
iPod Cableyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,400
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Front track63.0 in.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3503 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Exterior Colors
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Caspian Black
  • Empire State Gray
  • Casablanca White
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Santiago Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
245/40R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Genesis Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles