Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Torque275 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower274 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,300
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
iPod Cableyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Front track63.0 in.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Black
  • Empire State Gray
  • Casablanca White
  • Santiago Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,300
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,300
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
