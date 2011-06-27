Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Justin A. , 02/26/2017 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

For a budget performance car, this car is great! The handling is great, the car is quick (despite being heavy for its class), and looks amazing. The front bumper has a plastic piece that looks pretty cheap and the hood vents arent functional but other than that, the exterior is nice. The interior is great! I love the looks despite radio display that looks like it came out of a 2002 Pontiac (unless you got the premium trim which has navigation etc.). The seats are nice and hug you tight so you dont move much when taking sharp turns, and the material is nice quality. Back seats are small but that is expected when buying a coupe sports car. The car sounds nice and looks nice. I have not owned the car long (4 months) but http://gencoupe.com/ is a forum with a great community of Genesis Coupe owners and almost every owned expresses how reliable their Genesis Coupe has been. Almost everybody runs the car to high miles with nothing but routine maintenance. Overall, very impressed with this car.