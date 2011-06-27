Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great fun car!
For a budget performance car, this car is great! The handling is great, the car is quick (despite being heavy for its class), and looks amazing. The front bumper has a plastic piece that looks pretty cheap and the hood vents arent functional but other than that, the exterior is nice. The interior is great! I love the looks despite radio display that looks like it came out of a 2002 Pontiac (unless you got the premium trim which has navigation etc.). The seats are nice and hug you tight so you dont move much when taking sharp turns, and the material is nice quality. Back seats are small but that is expected when buying a coupe sports car. The car sounds nice and looks nice. I have not owned the car long (4 months) but http://gencoupe.com/ is a forum with a great community of Genesis Coupe owners and almost every owned expresses how reliable their Genesis Coupe has been. Almost everybody runs the car to high miles with nothing but routine maintenance. Overall, very impressed with this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Genesis Coupe
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner