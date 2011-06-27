Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.6/464.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|348 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Option Group 01
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|iPod Cable
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Rear head room
|34.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3433 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4343 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Length
|182.3 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|98.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|73.4 in.
|Rear track
|63.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|245/40R19 94Y tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,000
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
